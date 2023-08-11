Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 58,998 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

