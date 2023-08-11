Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 4,238.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $52.24 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

