DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of DaVita worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1,247.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

