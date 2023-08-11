Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $14,600,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

