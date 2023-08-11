Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Raised to $22.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE MTW opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 381,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.