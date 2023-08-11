Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Mercer International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Mercer International stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -46.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Mercer International by 387.3% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

