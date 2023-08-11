Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Magna International by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 234,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 47,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after buying an additional 1,653,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

