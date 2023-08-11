CIBC Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $73.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.14.

Magna International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGA opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

