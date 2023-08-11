Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.69.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after buying an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

