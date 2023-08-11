MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind Price Performance

MannKind stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,268 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Stories

