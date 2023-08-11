CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

