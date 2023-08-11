Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

