International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after buying an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

