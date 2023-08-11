Needham & Company LLC Trims CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Target Price to $12.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.83. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 58.55% and a negative net margin of 45,003.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2,075.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

