Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INGN

Inogen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 553,609 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 492,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $6,687,000. Arboretum Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth $4,118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.