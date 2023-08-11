Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $48.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

