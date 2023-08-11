Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Argus

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $862.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $23,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.