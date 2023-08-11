Lake Street Capital Boosts Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $9.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,312,736.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,211.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,029 shares of company stock worth $2,103,074 over the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

