BMO Capital Markets Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $336.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $347.00 to $336.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.78.

BIIB opened at $269.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

