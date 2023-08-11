Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.88. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 57,818 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.