Michael O. Randolfi Buys 50,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sabre Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

