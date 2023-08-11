Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $273,043.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares in the company, valued at $113,709,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $4,610.06.
- On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30.
Bristow Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VTOL opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.38.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
