Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,805 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $273,043.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares in the company, valued at $113,709,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 149 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $4,610.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30.

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTOL opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.