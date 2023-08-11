FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 39,533 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $278,707.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,843.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FIGS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,029,000 after buying an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

