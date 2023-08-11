FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 39,533 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 39,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $278,707.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,843.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FIGS Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.60.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,029,000 after buying an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
