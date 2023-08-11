Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.89

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.89 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.93). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 72.48 ($0.93), with a volume of 31,737 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

About Epwin Group

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,207.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading

