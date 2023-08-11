Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.89

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.89 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.93). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 72.48 ($0.93), with a volume of 31,737 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on EPWN
Epwin Group Stock Performance
About Epwin Group
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Epwin Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.