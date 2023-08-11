Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

