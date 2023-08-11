North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,731.21

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,731.21 ($47.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,870 ($49.46). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($47.28), with a volume of 7,564 shares trading hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,731.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,681.09. The company has a market cap of £509.26 million, a P/E ratio of -545.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 1,000 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,520 ($44.98) per share, with a total value of £35,200 ($44,984.03). Corporate insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

