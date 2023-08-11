Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $136.23

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.23 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 140.34 ($1.79). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 46,696 shares.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of £293.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

