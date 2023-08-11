Truist Financial Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $340.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.78.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.55. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 31.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

