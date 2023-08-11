Metis Global Partners LLC Has $750,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 179.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

DB opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

