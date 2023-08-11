Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $192.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.