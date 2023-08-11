Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 12.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.86 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

