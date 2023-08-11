Metis Global Partners LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

