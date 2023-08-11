Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.70 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

