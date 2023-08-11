Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after acquiring an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.