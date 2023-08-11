Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $27.71 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

