Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

