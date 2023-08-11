Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

ETR stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

