Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 157.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

