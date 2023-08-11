FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE FE opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

