Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,981 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $2,492,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 65,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 296.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

