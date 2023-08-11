Metis Global Partners LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

