Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.