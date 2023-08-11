Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,039 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

