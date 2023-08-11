Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

