Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.