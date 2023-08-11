Metis Global Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

