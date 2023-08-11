Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.76 and its 200 day moving average is $214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

