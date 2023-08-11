Metis Global Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 596,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PPL by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 707,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,403,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

