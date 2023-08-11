Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $175.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

