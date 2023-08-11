AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,824.39

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,824.39 ($23.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,740.40 ($22.24). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.49), with a volume of 5,077 shares trading hands.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £399.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,880.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,824.39.

Insider Activity

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($25.56), for a total value of £542,020 ($692,677.32). 28.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

